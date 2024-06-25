Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $59.94 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,943,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in ASML by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 1.6 %

ASML stock traded up $16.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,018.39. 375,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,833. The company has a market capitalization of $401.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,077.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $955.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $900.40.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

