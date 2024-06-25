Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $24 Million Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,700 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.13% of Corebridge Financial worth $24,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

CRBG traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

