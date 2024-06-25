Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,280. The company has a market cap of $143.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

