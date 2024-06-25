Exchange Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Exchange Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.7% of Exchange Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 86,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,238,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $132.92. 6,757,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.66 billion, a PE ratio of 147.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

