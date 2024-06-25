Evercore ISI Trims Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Target Price to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBAN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 4,693,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,800,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

