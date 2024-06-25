Evercore ISI Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $260.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.50.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $11.41 on Tuesday, hitting $234.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,995. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.43 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $235.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

