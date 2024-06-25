Evercore ISI Increases The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $184.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s previous close.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.44. 331,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,776. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.66.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.