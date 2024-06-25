Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVBG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $6,078,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 43.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 45,384 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth about $1,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

