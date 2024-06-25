Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VDE stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $128.91. 254,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,664. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average of $124.08.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.