Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $62.27 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $62,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 82,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 217,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,027. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

