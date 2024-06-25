Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $38.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.0% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,839,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.19. The firm has a market cap of $403.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

