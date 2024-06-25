Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $13.77 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.51. 6,326,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,578. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $481.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.