Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 1,144 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.79. 1,509,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

