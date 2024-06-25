Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,344. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

