Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $68.77 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001498 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $68.77 million and approximately $747,930.11 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,386.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.02 or 0.00619375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00115103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00038058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00267368 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00072872 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,013,643 coins and its circulating supply is 76,013,508 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

