EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 68,877 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.48% of EnLink Midstream worth $29,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 1.9 %

ENLC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 2.36. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $14.18.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

