ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.35 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 31.57% and a negative return on equity of 9,826.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

