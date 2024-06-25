Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s 3rd Largest Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,969,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,921 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 3.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $93,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $322,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,211,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

