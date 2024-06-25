Energi (NRG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $938,583.20

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $938,583.20 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00041214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,971,684 coins and its circulating supply is 77,973,033 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.