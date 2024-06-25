Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

EMA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of EMA opened at C$45.98 on Tuesday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$43.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.12. The firm has a market cap of C$13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0053635 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.70%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

