Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) PT Raised to $10.00 at Lake Street Capital

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Elutia from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elutia
Elutia Stock Performance
Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elutia will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Elutia
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elutia stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 797,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Elutia accounts for about 2.1% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.29% of Elutia at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Elutia
Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elutia
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.