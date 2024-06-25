Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,490 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,319 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.97. 339,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,492. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.