Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,992,709,000 after purchasing an additional 729,984 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,098,000 after buying an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $648,540,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,798. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.