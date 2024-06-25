ECOMI Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $137.87 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, ECOMI has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOMI has a total market cap of $137.87 million and approximately $322,543.28 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ECOMI Token Profile

ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 312,325,162,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. The official website for ECOMI is ecomi.notion.site. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ecomi (OMI) is a Singapore-based technology company offering a digital collectibles ecosystem through the ECOMI Collect app. Users can own and trade premium digital collectibles, bridging pop culture and entertainment with the digital realm. The OMI token powers transactions and provides benefits within the VeVe digital collectibles platform. It’s also used in various NFT marketplaces and Play-to-Earn games like Tengoku Senso.Ecomi was created by a team led by CEO David Yu, alongside co-founders Daniel Crothers and Joseph Janik, all with strong entrepreneurial backgrounds.The OMI token serves as an in-app utility, boosting MCP Points and granting exclusive perks to VeVe users. It’s also used in the broader NFT ecosystem.OMI initially launched on GoChain but later migrated to Ethereum and is compatible with Immutable X layer 2, offering efficient and sustainable transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

