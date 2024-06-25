Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 83,654 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 755,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.79% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $34,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,957 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,311 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,506,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 697,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.46. 699,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,155. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

