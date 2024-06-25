Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,359,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,038,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,465,167 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.