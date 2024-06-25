Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 337.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $18,056,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 47,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. 2,138,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.206 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

