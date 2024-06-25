Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $7.77 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,004. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $102.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

