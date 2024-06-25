Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.83. 218,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,553. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

