Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $4.72 on Tuesday, hitting $536.99. 228,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

