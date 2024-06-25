Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. 20,522,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,766,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

AT&T Profile



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

