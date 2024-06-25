Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,884 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 96.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 232,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 114,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 307,060 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 913,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,243. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

