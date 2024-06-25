Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 42.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 39.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.2 %

NOW stock traded up $16.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $755.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,765. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $723.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $739.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.