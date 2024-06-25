Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $12.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,868. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.