Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Navalign LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $9,737,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

