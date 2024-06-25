Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 321,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,388,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $502.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,281,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,945. The company has a market cap of $454.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $505.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.57 and a 200-day moving average of $464.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

