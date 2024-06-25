Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $31,738,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,090,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,078,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.3 %

PG stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.22. 3,821,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,562,915. The company has a market cap of $392.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.85 and its 200-day moving average is $158.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.