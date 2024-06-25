Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 672 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28,603.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,813 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 27,495.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2,265.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.