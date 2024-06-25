Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 628 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,752,325,000 after buying an additional 4,726,952 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 512.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $433,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $535,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $129,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,288,000 after purchasing an additional 776,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.86. 3,339,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,448. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average is $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

