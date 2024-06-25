Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,988,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158,509. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.