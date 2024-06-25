Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 11,386 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 62,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $61.47.
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
