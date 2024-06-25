Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Insider Celia Baxter Acquires 26,566 Shares

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) insider Celia Baxter bought 26,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.50 ($25,275.28).

Dowlais Group Stock Performance

Shares of DWL traded up GBX 1.15 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 75.15 ($0.95). The stock had a trading volume of 4,569,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.54. Dowlais Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.93 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.05 ($1.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 104 ($1.32) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

