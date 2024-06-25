Doliver Advisors LP Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navalign LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $6,269,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 87,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,454,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,023,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.48.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

