Doliver Advisors LP Sells 2,836 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 226,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. 11,993,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,907,744. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

