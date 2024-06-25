Doliver Advisors LP Sells 105 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

