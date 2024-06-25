Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,666.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,164,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,007,000 after purchasing an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 562,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after purchasing an additional 92,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,328,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,220,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,307,578. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

