Doliver Advisors LP Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 197.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,532 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,035.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $200,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.90. 12,421,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,132,594. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $554.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

