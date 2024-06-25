Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.56. The company had a trading volume of 477,641 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

