Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 2,330 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,625,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 21.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,187,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,094 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 60.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 729,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.65. 5,395,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,661,001. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

