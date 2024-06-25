Divergent Planning LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 57,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,949,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,206,688. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $486.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $450.34 and a 200-day moving average of $434.44.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

